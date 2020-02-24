Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Linda Sue Walker

Linda Sue Walker Obituary
Linda Sue Walker

Cambridge - Linda Sue Walker, 78, of Cambridge passed away on February 20, 2020 at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center. She was born on September 28, 1941 in Coshocton to the late Glenn O. and Mary G. (Lockard) Cooper.

She is survived by her son, Mitchell E. (Amy) Caley; daughters, Lori A. Schlauch, Kathryn Jill Barclay and Kristin Amy Walker; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Rick (Joan) Cooper and Randy Cooper; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald E. Walker; daughter, Rebecca Hope Mauller; and sister-in-law, Karen Cooper.

The family would like to thank Red Carpet Assisted Living for the wonderful care they provided.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
