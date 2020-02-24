|
Linda Sue Walker
Cambridge - Linda Sue Walker, 78, of Cambridge passed away on February 20, 2020 at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center. She was born on September 28, 1941 in Coshocton to the late Glenn O. and Mary G. (Lockard) Cooper.
She is survived by her son, Mitchell E. (Amy) Caley; daughters, Lori A. Schlauch, Kathryn Jill Barclay and Kristin Amy Walker; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Rick (Joan) Cooper and Randy Cooper; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald E. Walker; daughter, Rebecca Hope Mauller; and sister-in-law, Karen Cooper.
The family would like to thank Red Carpet Assisted Living for the wonderful care they provided.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020