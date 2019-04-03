Lisa Sellan



Winter Springs, FL - Lisa Diane (Donovan) Sellan, age 61, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Winter Springs, Florida.



She was born on December 17, 1957 in Coshocton, Ohio and was the daughter of Dalvin and Lois Donovan. She was a 1976 graduate of Coshocton High School. She is a former resident of Columbus, Ohio and Clearwater, Florida but moved to the Orlando area in 2015. Lisa loved volunteering in her daughter's kindergarten classroom and was loved by all who met her. She had an infectious smile and an enormous heart, and her favorite things in life were family, friends, and animals. She was the most generous person and always put other people's needs before her own.



Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, Lois Donovan. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Sellan of Winter Springs, Florida; her father, Dalvin Donovan of Coshocton, Ohio; brother Zachary (Lorna) Donovan of Upper Arlington, Ohio; sister Ann Donovan Slusser of Powell, Ohio; and beloved nieces and nephews.



There was a memorial service held at Banfield Funeral Home & Crematory in Winter Springs, Florida on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 5 p.m.



Calling hours will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home in Coshocton, Ohio in Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. with Deacon Doug Mould concluding calling hours with a prayer.



In lieu of flowers, Lisa would have loved for donations to be made to Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, www.petallianceorlando.org or The Amputee Coalition, www.amputee-coalition.org, specifically the youth camp program because of her love for kids.



An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com. Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019