Lloyd H. Wells
Coshocton - Lloyd H. Wells, 81, of Coshocton passed away at his home on Wednesday September 4, 2019.
Lloyd was born to the late Lloyd I. and Helen R. (Schmidt) Wells in Peoria, IL on December 31, 1937.
He graduated from Keene High School, worked at Ansel Edmont for 6 years before starting at AK Steel in Coshocton where he retired after 34 years of service. Lloyd was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and the Coshocton Elks Lodge. In the past, he was also involved with Sertoma and Habitat for Humanity. Lloyd treasured spending time with his family and friends; especially time outdoors on his family farm.
He is survived by one son Scott (Samantha) Wells of Coshocton; two grandchildren Ashley (Andrew) Ray and Jacob (Ciara) Wells; two step grandchildren Brayton and Brance Ross; one great granddaughter Adeline Elizabeth Ray; a sister Lois I. Wells of Cleveland; several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Janice R. Wells whom he married April 16, 1960, Janice passed away on June 9, 2017; one daughter Lori R. Hahn; son in law Ricky Hahn and sister Ruthe Arlene Wells.
Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday. Funeral services will be held at funeral home on Monday at 11:00 AM with Judy Elliott officiating. Interment will follow in Coshocton County Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Community Hospice of Coshocton and/or Grace United Methodist Church, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019