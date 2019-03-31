Lois Arlene Murphy



Keller, Texas - Lois Arlene Murphy, age 82, passed on to be with the Lord on Thursday March 28, 2019, in Keller, TX from complications of congestive heart failure.



She was born in Manhattan, Kansas on October 29, 1936, the first daughter of Nell (Sims) and Herbert Gaede. She graduated from Manhattan High School and married Richard Long. They had four children, Kathy, Dick, Maggie and Tom.



She moved to Coshocton in 1972. Then in 1977, she married Edward Murphy where they lived, loved and worked together for 30+ years. As Coshocton City Auditor for 28 years, Lois was the longest elected official in that position. After retiring, she enjoyed travelling to visit family in Kansas, Texas, Virginia and Georgia.



Lois was involved in so many community, political and church organizations, it was often difficult to keep up with her schedule -Red Hat Ladies, Lois Club, Church Women United, Catholic Council of Women, Republican Party Committees and several prayer groups and she loved to give Tea parties.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Edward Murphy and sister Carole Green.



She is survived by sister Diane Gaede Shilling (Mike) of Manhattan, KS; children Kathleen Long Steiner (Mike) of Keller, TX; Richard Long, Jr (Med). of Huddleston, VA; Margaret Long Campanello(Jake) of Savannah, GA and Thomas Long of Dahlgren, VA; 6 grand-children and 10 great-grandchildren: niece Angie Shilling Altobello(Steve).



A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Lucas Funeral Home in Keller, Texas. Then there will be a Celebration of Life held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 12:00pm to 2:00 pm at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home in Coshocton, Ohio. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lois's name to the Salvation Army or the Coshocton Branch of the Catholic Relief Services.



An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com. Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary