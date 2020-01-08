|
|
Lois Trewiler
Coshocton - Lois Ellen (Ganze) Trewiler, age 87, passed away January 7, 2020 at the Morrison House. She was born on July 9, 1932 in Marion, New York to Lenore (Wallace) Martin and Ronald Ganze. She graduated from high school in Marion, New York, and continued her education at Alfred University, where she obtained a Bachelor Degree in Nursing in 1954. Getting an education was very important to Lois and she encouraged and provided her children with every opportunity to pursue higher education. On August 29, 1954, she married Carl Trewiler, who preceded her in death, passing in 2019.
Lois and Carl moved from Niagara Falls, NY to Coshocton with their four young children in 1958. She soon was a nurse at Coshocton County Memorial Hospital, at first working nights, but eventually becoming the Director of Nursing. She retired in 1987. During this time she served on the Coshocton Board of Health and taught nursing and nurse aid classes. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Coshocton. Lois loved to sew, knit, crochet, cross-stitch and many other art and crafts. After retirement she took up quilting and it soon became a great enjoyment for her. Lois had an eye for color. Lois loved to travel. She often traveled with Carl and family to many places, like Hawaii, National Parks, Disney, and many other scenic areas. Lois loved music. She was a season ticket holder to the Columbus Jazz Orchestra, and went to concerts to see people like Andy Williams, Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald. Although she never saw Elvis in person, Lois owned most of his music and movies.
Lois is survived by her brother, Ronald Ganze of Newark, New York; Children, Debra (Steve) Shaw, Donna (Paul) Sadler, Kathy (Tony) Clark all living in Coshocton and Gary (Lynn) Trewiler, living in Loveland , Ohio; Grandchildren, Amy (Adam McGaha) Shaw, Carlye Shaw, Shannon Sadler, Lauren (Quinn) Eckert, Deena (Tyler) Buckland, Genevieve Trewiler, Joseph Trewiler, Joshua (Candace Starkey) Clark, Kara (Tommy) Taylor; Great Grandchildren, Natalie Strange, Zain Clark, Lilith Clark, Draven Taylor, Dominic Taylor; Sisters-in-laws, Jane Odebralski and Carol Eiden, both of Silver Creek New York
Calling hours will be held at the Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Saturday, January 11, 2019 from 1pm to 3pm. The funeral service will begin at the funeral home, on Saturday at 3pm with Pastor Christy Suffecool officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Morrison House at 713 Forrest Ave., Zanesville, Ohio 43701 in memory of Lois Trewiler.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020