Lois Wright
Coshocton - Lois J. Wright, age 85, of Coshocton, Ohio, passed away January 14, 2019 at Altercare in Coshocton. She was born on October 10, 1934 to the late Ruth (Smith) and Chester Guilliams. She was a 1952 graduate of Coshocton High School. Lois was an avid college and professional football fan and loved collecting and trying new recipes.
Lois is survived by her two daughters Debra Murray of Massillon, Ohio and Laura Mayer of Proctorville, Ohio.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Edwin Guilliams as well as her husbands, Richard Murray and Dale Wright.
A memorial service will be held at the Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Thursday, January 23, 2019 at 1pm.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020