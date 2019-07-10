|
Lola Ridenbaugh
West Lafayette - Lola Mae (Whites) Ridenbaugh, 86, of West Lafayette passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Lola was born in Coshocton on August 22, 1932 to the late William David and Beatrice (Donley) Whites. After graduating from Coshocton High School, Lola worked for over 19 years at Pretty Products. Lola loved horses and dogs. She was the Point Secretary for Muskingum Horse Show Association for 31 years and a lifetime member of Silver Bar Saddle Club. On December 17, 1955, she married J. Lloyd Ridenbaugh, who preceded her in death on December 24, 2011.
Lola is survived by her sons, Lloyd "Rich" (Monica) Ridenbaugh and Larry (Missy) Ridenbaugh, step-children, Melody (Bill) Maple and Rodney (Sandy) Ridenbaugh, five grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and a special niece, Carol Gardina.
Along with her parents and husband, Lola is preceded in death by her siblings, William and Donald "Bucky" Whites, Norma Carpenter, and Mary Fortune.
A graveside service will be held for Lola at Coshocton County Memory Gardens on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Mark Granger officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made in Lola's name to Community Hospice, 230 S. 4th St. Coshocton, OH 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on July 10, 2019