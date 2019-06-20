Services
Columbus - Lori Forsberg age 55 of Columbus, Ohio, formally of Coshocton passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Dublin Methodist Hospital.

She was born July 7, 1963 in Cleveland, Ohio to Joseph Martin Blake and Virginia Ann (Cerveny) Blake. She married Bill Lars Forsberg and he survives.

Lori is a graduate of Coshocton High School. She worked in the home health industry and was a homemaker. She enjoyed her cats and camping.

Funeral services will be 2 P.M. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Free Funeral Home in Coshocton. Friends may call from 12 noon until time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at South Lawn Cemetery, Coshocton with Minister Chris Steele officiating.

She is survived by her mother Virginia Ann Blake of Coshocton; husband Bill Forsberg of Columbus, Ohio; Three children Kayla Forsberg of Homestead, Florida, Emily Forsberg of Columbus, Ohio, Bill Forsberg Jr. of Columbus, Ohio; One sister Diane (Brad) Perkins of Nashport, Ohio; Two brothers Daniel Blake of West Lafayette, Ohio and David (Zara) Adkins of Coshocton.

She was preceded in death by her father Joseph Martin Blake.

Online condolences may be made at www.freefuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on June 20, 2019
