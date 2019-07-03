|
LouAnne D. Dile
Coshocton - LouAnne D. Dile, 65, of Coshocton passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at her home. She was born in Coshocton to the late Robert E. and Katie N. (Hahn) Dile.
She was a graduate of River View High School and was a graphics designer for Enis Inc. for 37 years.
LouAnne is survived by her brother Robert "Rob" (Betsy Alverson) Dile of Coshocton; cousin Jamie Hahn; and her dog, Toad.
Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 11:00am - 1:00pm with funeral services beginning at 1:00pm with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be directed towards The Coshocton County Animal Shelter; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on July 3, 2019