Services
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for LouAnne Dile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LouAnne D. Dile

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LouAnne D. Dile Obituary
LouAnne D. Dile

Coshocton - LouAnne D. Dile, 65, of Coshocton passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at her home. She was born in Coshocton to the late Robert E. and Katie N. (Hahn) Dile.

She was a graduate of River View High School and was a graphics designer for Enis Inc. for 37 years.

LouAnne is survived by her brother Robert "Rob" (Betsy Alverson) Dile of Coshocton; cousin Jamie Hahn; and her dog, Toad.

Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 11:00am - 1:00pm with funeral services beginning at 1:00pm with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be directed towards The Coshocton County Animal Shelter; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now
coshoctontribune