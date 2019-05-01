Louis K. Mulford



Fresno - Louis K. Mulford, 88, of Fresno, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019.



Louis was born in Coshocton on January 26, 1931 to the late Earl and Edna (Sycks) Muldford. After high school, Louis joined the Air Force. He served during the Korean War and was stationed in Hawaii where he served as an airplane mechanic. On March 3, 1956, he married Nora (Mobley) Mulford. Louis was a hardworking man and worked at numerous places, such as Penzoil, Pretty Products, Universal Cyclops, and Steel Ceilings. He also owned his own cab while he worked for City Cab and he also worked as a greenskeeper at Hilltop Gold Course. Louis liked to work with his hands and enjoyed spending his free time woodworking, plumbing, and working on golf carts. He was also an avid golfer. Louis was a lifetime member of the Coshocton Moose Lodge, the Coshocton VFW Post 1330, the Coshocton American Legion Post 65, and the Coshocton Amvets Post 36.



Louis is survived by his wife, Nora, four children: Kim (Sharon) Mulford, Tim (Susan Bradford) Mulford, Kelly (Richard Kline), Benjamin (Kathy) Mulford; five grandchildren: Shaylene Mulford of Wadsworth, Timothy John (Chirley) Mulford of Toledo, Justin (Julie) Mulford, Ryan Kline, and Amber (John) Albert of Coshocton; and seven great-grandchildren: Olivia, Nicholas, Adelene, Sophia, Devin, Brady, and Jayce.



Along with his parents, Louis is preceded in death by his five siblings: Jean McCurdy, Carl Mulford, Yvonne Hendricks, Joyce Eaton, and Robert Mulford; and his beloved dog, Josie.



Calling hours will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 1-2 pm. Funeral services will begin at 2 pm at the funeral home on Friday with Reverend Steve Bentley officiating. Per the family's wishes, a cremation will take place at a later date.



For those who wish, memorial donations can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305 or to the American Kidney Fund 6110 Executive Boulevard, Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852.



An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com. Published in the Coshocton Tribune on May 1, 2019