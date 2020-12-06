Louise Williamson
Warsaw - Louise (Carter) Williamson, 94, died Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Altercare Majora Lane Nursing & Rehabilitation in Millersburg.
She was born Nov. 6, 1926 in Tiverton to the late Hilton and Nellie (Morton) Carter. She married Archie Williamson on Dec. 25, 1943, who preceded her in death Nov. 18, 2015. Louise was first and foremost a mother and grandmother. She loved her family. She gave the best advice and you never left grandma's without feeling loved and a full stomach. She loved baking and getting the family together. She was the best mother and grandmother!
She is survived by her children, Gerald (Wilma) Williamson, Don (Patty) Williamson, Connie (Robert) Ogle, Patricia Eaches, and Edwin Dean Williamson; grandchildren, Gail (Lee Jane) Williamson, Tricia (Terry) McMillan, Stacey Williamson, Kathy (Hilton) Eppley, Pam Tish, Ken Williamson, Jody (Tom) Pizzuto, Mike (Christine) Ogle, Bethany (Jason) Hankinson, Stephanie (Matt) Clark, Doug Waser, Christopher Williamson, and Deanna Williamson; great-grandchildren, Hannah (Blake) Campbell, Ben (Christine) Renner, Blake, Garrett, & Sage Williamson, Dakota Angle, Hilton Eppley Jr., Todd (Deanna), Ryan, & Easton Tish, Bryce (Jassmyne) and Travis (Cilynda) Williamson, Vincent Pizzuto, Christopher & Mason Ogle, Annalissa, Juliella, Elias, and Williston Hankinson, Emma Doyle, Peyton Clark, Maverick & Syre Waser, Wyatt (Ice), Caitlyn, and Tristan Williamson; and great-great grandchildren, Raegan Renner, Rayce Angle, Braxton & Eliana Tish, Royston Williamson, Magnolia Pearl Williamson, Wyatt Jr. & Beau Williamson, and Kohen Williamson.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Joseph Daniel Jarrell; a granddaughter, Kathy Williamson Eppley; a sister, Helen Mills; and a brother, Hilton Carter.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 in Blissfield Cemetery, with Pastor Clarence "Sonny" Easterday officiating. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations are suggested to the Coshocton County Agricultural Society, 707 Kenilworth Ave, Coshocton, 43812.