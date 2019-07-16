Services
Lucille B. Wright

Coshocton - Lucille B. Wright, 96 of Coshocton passed away at Alter Care of Coshocton on Saturday July 13, 2019. Lucille was born in Marlington, WV on May 29, 1923 to the late James and Melceny (Hammonds) Fowler.

Lucille worked and retired from Ansel Edmonts in Coshocton.

Lucille is survived by her son John (Shirley) Wright of Coshocton and daughter Leona (Fred) Schreiber of Bridgeport, WA; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Forrest Wright; son Paul Wright; 12 brothers and sisters.

Private graveside funeral services for Lucille will be held in Coshocton County Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Interim Hospice of Coshocton, 499, S. 2nd St., Coshocton, OH 43812.

The Miller Funeral Home, Coshocton is serving the family, an online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on July 16, 2019
