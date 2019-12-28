Services
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
Lucille Bechtol Obituary
Lucille Bechtol

West Lafayette - Lucille Mae (Wagers) Bechtol, 98, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Lafayette Pointe Nursing Home.

She was born Sept. 7, 1921 in Clark, OH. She married Warren G. Bechtol, who preceded her in death. She retired from Novelty Advertising in Coshocton. In her younger years she enjoyed painting. She always loved working outside in the yard, tending to her flower beds. Her favorite quote will be remembered by those who knew her, "Always take your vitamins & read your Psalms."

She is survived by two granddaughters, Jackie (Douglas) Dickerson, and Jami (Daniel) Frank; great-grandchildren, Tanner (Sarah) Dickerson, Matthew (Autumn) Dickerson, Austin Dickerson, Brianna Frank (Marcus Murphy), and Destinee Frank; and her great-great-grandchildren, Ivy and Sylvia.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Jack Bechtol.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Coshocton Co. Memory Gardens, with Pastor Bill Jones officiating. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice of Coshocton Co., P.O. Box 1620 Coshocton, OH 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
