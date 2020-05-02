|
Lucille Clark
Coshocton - Lucille Marie Clark, 96, of Coshocton passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Coshocton Regional Medical Center. She was born in Coshocton on June 1, 1923 to the late Lorin and Helen (McFarland) Wolfe.
Lucille was a proud graduate of Fresno High School and worked for American Art Works as a secretary, was a member of Park United Methodist Church and Grace United Methodist Church. She was known in the church for her famous peanut butter pie. She enjoyed traveling with her husband all over the country including Branson and Disney World, which they went to annually. Lucille loved country music, square dancing, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Lucille is survived by her children, Mark (Cheri) McCullough and Vicki McCullough both of Coshocton; step daughters Vicki Dawson and Debbie (Chris) Bickle both of Coshocton; seven grandchildren Kerrie (Stephen) Richardson of Harrisburg, PA, Kevin McCullough of Coshocton; step grandchildren Tina (Dana) Smith of New Concord, Kathryn Hendrieth of Coshocton, Charles Dawson Jr. of Groveport, Chris (Ann) Bickle Jr. and David Bickle both of Fresno; eleven great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; close friends Barb Lucas and Lee Ann Lucas Helber; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents Lucille is preceded in death by her husbands, Dwight McCullough, whom passed away in 1963 and Francis "JR" Clark Jr., whom passed away in 2011.
Private graveside services will take place at the Coshocton County Memory Gardens with Pastor Timothy McCollum officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards the New Life Ministry Food Pantry or Grace United Methodist Church. The Miller Funeral Home is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from May 2 to May 4, 2020