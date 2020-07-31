1/1
Lucille Cooper
1927 - 2020
Lucille Cooper

Mount Vernon -

Mary Lucille Cooper, 92, a resident of the Country Court Nursing Center, died Wednesday, July 28, 2020 at the center.

She was born July 30, 1927 in Coshocton to the late Grover and Ethel (Smith) Arnold.

Lucille was employed for 23 years at the Mount Vernon Developmental Center and was a member of the Grove Church of Christ at Gambier.

She is survived by her son, Randall Scott (Marlene) Cooper of Rockbridge Baths, VA and three grandchildren, Rebecca, James, & David.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alva Scott Cooper, whom she married March 12, 1950, he died August 1, 1991. She was also preceded in death by her son, Delton James Howard. Her siblings, Margene Myers, Grover, Harold, & Logan Arnold.

A private burial was held at the Tiverton Cemetery in Coshocton County.

The Fischer Funeral Home in Danville is handling the arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com






Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fischer Funeral Home
403 High St.
Danville, OH 43014
(740) 599-7373
