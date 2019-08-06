Services
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille G. Booth


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille G. Booth Obituary
Lucille G. Booth

Coshocton - Lucille G. Booth, age 94, of Coshocton passed away on Sunday morning, August 4, 2019.

She was born in Guernsey County to the late Willard Frank and Gladys (McCulley) Hughes on March 11, 1925.

Lucille graduated from Newcomerstown High School in 1943. She worked in the business department of the Coshocton County Memorial Hospital for 20 years.

On June 22, 1946, she married Harrison E. "Jim" Booth who passed away on April 30, 2010.

She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church and the Eastern Star. She loved traveling with her late husband Jim after his retirement and spending time with her family.

Lucille is survived by daughter Pam (Bruce) Shrimplin of Warsaw; daughter in law Gretchen Booth of Zanesville; grandchildren Mike (Dawn) Booth of Pittsburgh, PA, , Brad (Betsi) Shrimplin of Warsaw, Amanda (Jeff) Dugan of Bladensburg, Brent (Mindy) Shrimplin of Warsaw, Charlette Glines, Charlene Richardson and Collette Bickford: 13 great-grandchildren; brother in law Bob Glazer of Mayfield Heights; several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her son Charles Jeffrey Booth; four sisters Beulah Chambers, Betty Hackenbracht, Beatrice Glazer and Louise Crouse.

Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Friday August 9, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM where funeral services for Lucille will begin at 12:00 PM Noon with Pastor Bill Jones officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery, Newcomerstown.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Interim Hospice of Coshocton, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now
coshoctontribune