|
|
Lucille G. Booth
Coshocton - Lucille G. Booth, age 94, of Coshocton passed away on Sunday morning, August 4, 2019.
She was born in Guernsey County to the late Willard Frank and Gladys (McCulley) Hughes on March 11, 1925.
Lucille graduated from Newcomerstown High School in 1943. She worked in the business department of the Coshocton County Memorial Hospital for 20 years.
On June 22, 1946, she married Harrison E. "Jim" Booth who passed away on April 30, 2010.
She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church and the Eastern Star. She loved traveling with her late husband Jim after his retirement and spending time with her family.
Lucille is survived by daughter Pam (Bruce) Shrimplin of Warsaw; daughter in law Gretchen Booth of Zanesville; grandchildren Mike (Dawn) Booth of Pittsburgh, PA, , Brad (Betsi) Shrimplin of Warsaw, Amanda (Jeff) Dugan of Bladensburg, Brent (Mindy) Shrimplin of Warsaw, Charlette Glines, Charlene Richardson and Collette Bickford: 13 great-grandchildren; brother in law Bob Glazer of Mayfield Heights; several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her son Charles Jeffrey Booth; four sisters Beulah Chambers, Betty Hackenbracht, Beatrice Glazer and Louise Crouse.
Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Friday August 9, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM where funeral services for Lucille will begin at 12:00 PM Noon with Pastor Bill Jones officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery, Newcomerstown.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Interim Hospice of Coshocton, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019