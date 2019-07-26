Services
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Lucy Dale Kent


1925 - 2019
Lucy Dale Kent Obituary
Lucy Dale Kent

Granville - Lucy Dale Kent, 93, of Granville passed away Tuesday July 23, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born in Plainfield on November 3, 1925 to the late Clyde and Lenora (Derr) Duling.

She is survived by her two stepchildren Robert N. (Joan) Kent of Granville and Barbara Jo Gage of Newark; niece and caregiver Kathy (John) Rowe Jr. of Warsaw; several other nieces, nephews and family members.

Along with her parents and husband she is preceded in death by her husband Paul Kent whom passed away in 1997; stepson Thomas R. Kent; sisters Mary Lee Legge, Lenora Fuller and Reva Brunns; one brother Ron Duling.

Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, Ohio on Saturday July 27, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM where funeral services will begin at 12:00 PM with Pastor Bob Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Plainfield Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be directed towards Central Ohio Hospice, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate & Coshocton Tribune on July 26, 2019
