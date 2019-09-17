|
Luella Mae Polcyn
Coshocton - Luella Mae Nelson-Polcyn, 96, of Coshocton returned to her maker on Saturday September 14, 2019 at her home.
Luella was born in Tyner, Ohio on September 8, 1923 to the late John and Mary G. (Mathers) Nelson. She graduated from Colorado Springs High School and retired from Frontier Airlines as a revenue accountant. She always treasured where she came from, being born in Tyner of Guernsey County. Luella will always remember being a twin, however her twin sister died at birth. Spending time with family was most important to her and she loved traveling throughout her life. Luella was a soft and kind woman who was also a talented quilter having made countless quilts for family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter Gladys Polcyn-Holskey of Coshocton; three sons Greg (Gina) Polcyn of Coshocton, Randy (Cathy) Polcyn of London, OH and John (Sherry) Polcyn of Austin, CO; 10 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; numerous great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Louis A. Polcyn, Louis passed away on November 30, 1999; two brothers Charles and Ellis Nelson; two sisters Eileen Jungferman and her twin Lucille Faye Nelson; son-in-law Jeff Holskey; grandson Justin Polcyn and granddaughter Tammy Miramontes.
Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, Ohio on Friday from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM where funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. Interment will follow in South Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Coshocton County Animal Shelter.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019