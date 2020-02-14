|
|
Lynn Ann Koski
Warsaw - Lynn Ann Koski, 56, of Warsaw passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her home. She was born in Newark, Ohio on March 19, 1963.
Lynn graduated from Newark High School and worked for Arlington Nursing Home and the Newark Advocate.
She is survived by her two children Natasha (Chad Barger) Mack and Nathan Koski; parents Ronald and Arlene (Sunkle) Miller; sister Jody (Greg) Sparks; brother Michael (Tammy) Miller; grandchildren Elena Mack and Sandra Barger; nieces and nephews Ashley, Andy, Gregory, Dane, and Daniel; aunt Janet Smith; cousins Brittany and Tracy Smith; special friends Jane Harper, Paul Oravac, and Bill Boone.
A memorial service will be held a Perry Chapel Church, 19476 Township Rd 380, Warsaw, OH 43844 on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2:00pm with Pastor Dave Fowls officiating. Friends may call at the church from 12-2:00pm.
The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory, Coshocton is handling arrangements. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate & Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020