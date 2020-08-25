1/1
Mamie Guinther
1937 - 2020
Mamie Guinther

Coshocton - Mamie Marcella Guinther, of Coshocton, passed away at Coshocton Regional Medical Center on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was born in Morgantown, WV, October 11, 1937 to the late Cyrald R. and Marjorie (Hall) Rohrbough.

Mamie graduated from University High School in Morgantown and attended San Diego State University. She retired from Longaberger Baskets and spent her retirement years volunteering for Hospice, Coshocton Memorial Hospital Pink Ladies, helping the front office at First Step, and she recently retired as the President of the Coshocton Senior Center Board.

Known for her high energy, you could find her at a craft class around town where she put her love of painting and crafting to good use, or at the Senior Center in an exercise class. Mamie was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi.

She is survived by her sons Linn McKay of NV, Terry McKay of CA, Robert McKay of PA, her daughter Marjorie Gurley of CA; Step sons Charles Joseph Guinther of Coshocton and Larry, Edward Guinther of TX, 18 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and her brother Cyrald Rohrbough of WV. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James E Guinther, son James McKay, brother Robert Rohrbough, and sister, Mary Jo McDuffie.

Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm with funeral service at 1:00 pm with Chuck Snyder officiating. Burial will follow at Coshocton County Memory Gardens. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com






Published in Coshocton Tribune from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
AUG
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
