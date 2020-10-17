1/
Marcia Horn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcia Horn

Warsaw - Marcia Jane Horn, 62, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.

She was born Jan. 21, 1958 in Coshocton to the late Harold W. and Helen M. (Warner) Horn. She was a 1976 graduate of River View High School, and later earned an Associate Degree in Registered Nursing from Central Ohio Technical College. She worked for many years at the Coshocton Regional Medical Center (formerly CCMH).

Marcia loved her dogs, her family, and being an aunt and great aunt. She was a long-time member of the Walhonding Church of Christ.

She is survived by her two brothers, Stanley (Diane) Horn of Coshocton, and Lloyd Horn of Walhonding; nieces & nephews, Ryan (Jerica) Horn, Jennie Horn, Brittany (Robert) Schrienk, and Amanda Horn; great nieces, Elliott Horn, Averie West, and Chloe Schultz; great nephews, Carson Schultz and Hunter Schrienk; an uncle, Barton (Sue) Horn; and an aunt, Susie Borden.

Private burial will take place in Tiverton Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at the Walhonding Church of Christ, 33214 TR 516 Walhonding, OH 43843, with Rick Lumbatis officiating. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org; or to the Coshocton Co. Animal Shelter, 21755 TR 164 Coshocton, OH 43812.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fischer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved