Marcia Horn
Warsaw - Marcia Jane Horn, 62, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.
She was born Jan. 21, 1958 in Coshocton to the late Harold W. and Helen M. (Warner) Horn. She was a 1976 graduate of River View High School, and later earned an Associate Degree in Registered Nursing from Central Ohio Technical College. She worked for many years at the Coshocton Regional Medical Center (formerly CCMH).
Marcia loved her dogs, her family, and being an aunt and great aunt. She was a long-time member of the Walhonding Church of Christ.
She is survived by her two brothers, Stanley (Diane) Horn of Coshocton, and Lloyd Horn of Walhonding; nieces & nephews, Ryan (Jerica) Horn, Jennie Horn, Brittany (Robert) Schrienk, and Amanda Horn; great nieces, Elliott Horn, Averie West, and Chloe Schultz; great nephews, Carson Schultz and Hunter Schrienk; an uncle, Barton (Sue) Horn; and an aunt, Susie Borden.
Private burial will take place in Tiverton Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at the Walhonding Church of Christ, 33214 TR 516 Walhonding, OH 43843, with Rick Lumbatis officiating. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
; or to the Coshocton Co. Animal Shelter, 21755 TR 164 Coshocton, OH 43812.