Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-1711
Marcia Strickler
Graveside service
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM
South Lawn Cemetery
Coshocton, OH
Marcia Strickler Obituary
Carson City, Nevada - Marcia Patterson Strickler, daughter of Hap and Dorothea Patterson, of Lake Park and Roscoe Village, passed away peacefully in Carson City, Nevada on April 25th, 2019.

She was a member of the 1965 graduating class of Coshocton High School and is survived by her husband, Dave Strickler, two children and their spouses; Andi and Brian DeLap of Uniontown, OH and Mike and Lea Strickler of Dayton, NV and five grandchildren; Katherine, Drew and Maggie DeLap and Sydney and Haylea Strickler.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 2:00 pm in South Lawn Cemetery, Coshocton, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made in Marcia's name to the Weaver Child Development Center 515 48th Street NW, Canton, Ohio 44709.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-pasielyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on May 14, 2019
