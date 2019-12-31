Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Marian L. Humphrey

Lexington - Marian L. Humphrey, 81, of Lexington, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Avita Ontario Health Systems. Marian was born on July 26, 1938 in Coshocton County, Ohio. She was the daughter of Harvey and Elizabeth (Piekola) Grace.

Marian was retired from MTD as a purchasing agent, and was a member of Grace Brethren Church in Lexington. She had a love for music, Marian sang in a trio in her younger years, and played the piano. Her dog, Ollie was near and dear to her heart.

Marian is survived by her children, Jim Humphrey and Rex Humphrey; her grandchildren, Ian, Brian, Doug, Stephanie, Joshua, Elizabeth, Rebecca and Xena Humphrey; her great-grandchildren, Violet, Chase, Connor, Audrey, Emma, and Waldo Humphrey, Destinee and Anthony Moore, Lilliana Schroeder, and Alexandria Jordan; and her brother, Allen Grace of South Bend, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Brian L. Humphrey; and her sister, Wanda Crater.

Family and friends may visit from 5:00-7:00 pm on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the funeral home.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal & Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
