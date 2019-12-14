|
Marilyn Darr
Coshocton - Marilyn Ann Darr, age 81, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at Signature Health Care. She was born in Coshocton on February 9, 1938 to the late Rachel (Clark) and Russell Hardesty. She graduated in 1956 from Roscoe High School and furthered her education at the Coshocton Business College. On December 5, 1958, she married Clarence L. Darr, who passed away in 1995. She worked at Montgomery Wards, Ohio Bell, as a switch board operator, and General Electric. She and Clarence were also houseparent's at the Coshocton Receiving Home in West Lafayette for 21 years. In those years, they cared for over 500 children, providing them with love and a safe place to live. Marilyn was a member of a Halsey card club and was a substitute in several others. She was a member of the Coshocton Women's Club and the former Hospice Dinner Group. Marilyn volunteered several years at the .
Marilyn is the mother of Troy (Cathy) Darr and foster mother of Penny (Michael) Carroll. Step granddaughter, Beth and Josh Patterson, foster grandmother to Amy (Scott) McFarland and Chad (Shyanne) Carroll and four great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters. Marilyn has three brothers; Gordon (Ruth) Hardesty, Stan (Kaye) Hardesty and Roger (Susan) Hardesty and many nieces and nephews. Marilyn had many special friends.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a very special aunt, Marilyn J. Clark.
Marilyn will be laid to rest at South Lawn Cemetery alongside her husband, Clarence. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11am with Pastor Rod Uhlig officiating.
A special "thank you" is extended to the staff at Signature Health Care and Community Hospice for the care they provided Marilyn.
Contribution can be made to the Coshocton Animal Shelter at 21755 TR 164 Morgan Run, Coshocton, Ohio 43812, the Burt Avenue Wesleyan Church at 230 Burt Avenue, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 and Community Hospice at P.O. Box 1620 Coshocton, Ohio 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 14 to Dec. 19, 2019