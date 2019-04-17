Services
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-1711
Marion Wilson
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
Coshocton - Marion G. Wilson, 89, of Coshocton, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Marion was born in Coshocton on July 25, 1929 to the late Howard and Zora (Shearn) Wilson. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army. Marion served from 1952 until he was honorably discharged in 1954. His basic training took place at Camp Polk in Louisiana and then he served for one year in occupied Germany. On August 26, 1961, Marion married Marjorie (Smith) Wilson, who survives. Marion worked for General Electric for 34 years before he retired. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and also of the Coshocton Eagles Lodge and the Coshocton Elks. Marion spent the winters at Crystal Lake Club in Avon Parks, Florida for 18 years.

Along with his wife, Marion is survived by his step-daughter, Karen Jones, brother, Don Wilson, and sister, Carol Roberts.

Along with his parents, Marion is preceded in death by his siblings, Floyd, Irene, and Mary.

Calling hours will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Keith Peachey officiating. Burial will follow at Coshocton County Memory Gardens.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the angels at Altercare of Coshocton who took care of and loved Marion. They would also like to thank Community Hospice of Coshocton for taking care of Marion during his finals days.

For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made in Marion's name to the , Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 W. Streetsboro St., Suite 201, Columbus, OH 44236.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019
