Marjorie May (Eckelberry) Griffith
Coshocton - Marjorie May (Eckelberry) Griffith, 94, of Coshocton went to be with her Lord and Savior at her home on Friday March 13, 2020. Marjorie was born in Plainfield, Ohio on December 23, 1925 to the late Oren and Ella (Wortman) Eckelberry.
She attended Plainfield School, was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was a homemaker throughout her life, treasuring spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed reading and taking care of her family.
On December 24, 1941 she married the love of her life Joseph A. Griffith Jr.. Joe "Poppy" and Marjorie "Momma" were a classy couple, often coordinating their clothing and usually matched the cars they were driving that day, they loved their five Cadillac's. Marjorie and Joe also cared for over 100 foster children in their lifetime.
Marjorie is survived by her children Joseph A. (Marlene) Griffith III, Josephine (Phil) Covic Sr., Susan Young, Sally Olinger, Marjorie "Midge" (Gary) Bowman and April (Roy) Wood all of Coshocton; 15 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; 12 great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her grand fur dogs Skunk and Cody who watched over her daily.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Joseph A. Griffith Jr.; Joseph passed away on February 10, 1998; two sisters Irene Griffith and Doris Hartley; several sisters and brothers in law.
Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Tuesday March 17, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM where funeral services will begin at 2:00 PM with Rev. Ric Bonice and Rev. Donnis Meek officiating. Interment will follow in Plainfield Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Community Hospice, and/or ; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020