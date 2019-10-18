|
|
Marjorie Wilson
Coshocton - Marjorie M. Wilson, 94, of Coshocton, passed away at Windsorwood Place on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Marjorie was born in Coshocton on May 17, 1925 to the late Raymond and Ethel (Larr) Smith. Marjorie was a graduate of Coshocton High School class of 1943 and went on to graduate from the Good Samaritan School of Nursing in 1947. She worked as a Registered Nurse for many years in the offices of Dr. Lewis E. Smith and Dr. Francisco Sison and finally retired from Coshocton County Memorial Hospital. She was a 70 years member of Grace United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Eagle Auxiliary, the Ohio State Nurses Association, and a 50 year member of OES #157. On August 26, 1961, Marjorie married Marion G. Wilson, who preceded her in death on April 14, 2019. Marjorie and Marion spent the winters in Florida for 18 years as residents of Crystal Lake Club in Avon Park, FL.
Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Karen Jones of Olmsted Falls, her stepson, Darel (Dianne) Jones of Newark, and her nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband and parents, Marjorie is preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Donald Czech.
Calling hours for Marjorie will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Christy Suffecool officiating. Burial will follow at Coshocton County Memory Gardens.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the angels at Windsorwood Place who loved and cared for Marjorie and also to Community Hospice who cared for and comforted Marjorie in her final days.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019