Marty (Martha) Jane Scholz
Cheshire, MA - Marty (Martha) Jane Scholz, age 73 (but always 29 in spirit) and resident of Cheshire, Mass., passed away at Berkshire Medical Center on February 19, 2019 after a short illness.
Born March 17, 1945 in Ohio, Marty spent her formative years in the Buckeye state. During her lifetime, she counted Ohio, New Mexico, California, and Massachusetts as home. A well-travelled citizen of the world, she enjoyed exploring other cultures and meeting new people. Most recently, she split her time between her homes in Cheshire, Mass. and Warsaw, OH. Marty was an active member of her church and community. During her time as a resident in Cheshire, she enjoyed being part of the Cheshire Ladies' Reading Club, the Red Hats, the Coshocton Library Association and Walhonding Historical Commission.
Marty married in 1991 to her second husband Richard Scholz of Cheshire, Mass. She is survived by her sister Margaret; daughters Karen Crisostomo and Kristine Talbott; stepchildren Karl Scholz, Tara Pinkos, and Michael Scholz; and nieces and nephews Jay, Shawn, Suzanne, Valerie and Michelle. "Nonnie" loved her grandchildren dearly - leaving behind a legacy of strong, intelligent young women and men: Nadia, Addison, Zoë, Victoria, Coco, Sophia, Julianna, Shayla, Loryn, and Anthony. Marty was predeceased by her sister Mary, niece Lisa, and granddaughter Sasha.
Known for always remembering loved ones birthdays and holidays, Marty never missed the chance to reach out with a thoughtful, handwritten note. She studied interior design and imbued beauty and elegance into everything she did. From dinner parties and holidays to high teas and cinco de mayo fests, Marty was a warm and consummate host. She took pride in raising her children and grandchildren to appreciate the same kindness and social graces.
Marty will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A tea celebration was held in Marty's honor by her children and immediate family. It was a beautiful afternoon of remembering. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends can honor Marty by donating to LifeNets International (LifeNets.org) in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019