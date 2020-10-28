1/1
Mary Eileen Miller
Mary Eileen Miller

Coshocton - Mary Eileen (Mallett) Miller, 88, of Coshocton passed away on Thursday April 2, 2020. Mary was born in Coshocton on November 2, 1931 to the late Earl J. and Ethel M. (Bookless) Mallett. She retired from Ansell Edmont after 27 years of service. Mary was a member of the Branch United Methodist Church. She was also a charter member of the South Tuscarawas Fire Auxiliary Department, den mother to many boys in the Cub Scouts, former member President of the American Legion Post #2040 Auxiliary.

Mary was married on December 26, 1947 to James C. Miller who passed away on February 9, 2013. She is survived by her two devoted sons James A. (Joyce) Miller and Jonathan R. (Charlotte) Miller both of Coshocton; sister in law Mattie Jane Selders of Warsaw; grandchildren Jamie (Kristy) Miller, Brent J. Parks, Heather (Michael) Duling all of Coshocton, Cristina (John) Willard of Cincinnati; numerous great grandchildren, great great grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 2:00pm with Pastor Joel Mason officiating.Memorial contributions may be directed to Interim HealthCare Hospice of Coshocton. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com Due to COVID-19, visitors coming to the funeral must wear their own masks and we will be limiting the number of visitors inside the building.






Published in Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
