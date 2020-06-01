Mary Ellen Williams
Coshocton - Mary Ellen (Shuy) Williams, 88, of Coshocton passed away peacefully, surrounded by her daughters, Sunday May 31, 2020 at the Coshocton Regional Medical Center. She was born in Holmes County, Ohio on April 3, 1932 to the late Wilmer and Bessie (Butler) Shuy.
Mary Ellen graduated from Warsaw High School in 1950. On October 3, 1953 she married Leroy Williams who preceded her in death on September 6, 2015. She helped her husband and father run the Coshocton Amoco Station. She washed cars and kept track of all the young men who hung out at the station, she was still in touch with many of those young men. She also volunteered for 20 years at the Coshocton County Animal Shelter. It was a job she loved and would have still been doing if her eyesight had not gotten worse due to macular degeneration.
Mary Ellen is survived by her daughters Gloria (Ron) Good of Coshocton and Darlene (Greg) Williard of Coshocton; grandchildren Katie Williard, April Good Darner, and Brian Gross all of Coshocton; two great grandchildren, Xavier and Anecia Gross; and her special companion, Miss Kitty.
Along with her parents and husband she is preceded in death by her sister Ruth Shuy; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Betty and Bill Adams; and mother-in-law Lois Addy Brenneman.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Coshocton County Memory Gardens with Ric Bonice officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards the Coshocton County Animal Shelter, 21755 Twp Rd. 164, Coshocton, Ohio 43812, in memory of Mary Ellen. The Miller Funeral Home, Coshocton is handling arrangements for the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.