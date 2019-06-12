Services
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St. P.O. Box 25
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St. P.O. Box 25
Warsaw, OH 43844
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Holmes


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Holmes Obituary
Mary Holmes

Hanover - Mary Lou (McCombs) Holmes, 73, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at her residence.

She was born Aug. 12, 1945 in Coshocton to the late Clyde and Evelyn (Giauque) McCombs. She was a 1964 graduate of Warsaw High School, and was a member of Remnant Fellowship in Franklin, TN. She loved to spend time with her kids and grandkids, and preparing a Sunday meal for the entire family.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 55 years, Robert N. Holmes of Hanover, whom she married Sept. 27, 1964; five sons, Bryan (Teresa) Holmes of Glenford, B.J. (Rayane) Holmes of Franklin, TN, Bruce (Renee) Holmes of Franklin, TN, Bradley (Tina) Holmes of Newark, and Ben (Tahnee) Holmes of Heath. Bob and Mary had 11 grandkids, Jason OHora, Brittani Holmes, Erica Fry, Briana Gadke, Conner Holmes, Maryssa Reeves, Raegan Holmes, Hayden Holmes, Quinton Holmes, and Bryceton Holmes; also surviving are her siblings, Stan (Sue) McCombs, Nancy Holder, Bobby (Betty) McCombs, and Judy (Rusty) Chaney; a sister-in-law, Candy McCombs, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kaylyn Holmes; and two brothers, Billy Joe McCombs, Sr., and Danny Dean McCombs.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw. A private graveside service for family will be held in Perryton Cemetery in Licking County. www.fischerfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations may be made to the ,
Published in the Coshocton Tribune & Advocate on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
coshoctontribune