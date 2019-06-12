|
Mary Holmes
Hanover - Mary Lou (McCombs) Holmes, 73, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at her residence.
She was born Aug. 12, 1945 in Coshocton to the late Clyde and Evelyn (Giauque) McCombs. She was a 1964 graduate of Warsaw High School, and was a member of Remnant Fellowship in Franklin, TN. She loved to spend time with her kids and grandkids, and preparing a Sunday meal for the entire family.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 55 years, Robert N. Holmes of Hanover, whom she married Sept. 27, 1964; five sons, Bryan (Teresa) Holmes of Glenford, B.J. (Rayane) Holmes of Franklin, TN, Bruce (Renee) Holmes of Franklin, TN, Bradley (Tina) Holmes of Newark, and Ben (Tahnee) Holmes of Heath. Bob and Mary had 11 grandkids, Jason OHora, Brittani Holmes, Erica Fry, Briana Gadke, Conner Holmes, Maryssa Reeves, Raegan Holmes, Hayden Holmes, Quinton Holmes, and Bryceton Holmes; also surviving are her siblings, Stan (Sue) McCombs, Nancy Holder, Bobby (Betty) McCombs, and Judy (Rusty) Chaney; a sister-in-law, Candy McCombs, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kaylyn Holmes; and two brothers, Billy Joe McCombs, Sr., and Danny Dean McCombs.
Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw. A private graveside service for family will be held in Perryton Cemetery in Licking County. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be made to the
Published in the Coshocton Tribune & Advocate on June 12, 2019