Mary L. Brink
West Lafayette - Mary L. Brink age 81 of West Lafayette, Ohio died Sunday February 17, 2019 at the OSU Hospice in Columbus, Ohio.
She was born on May 3, 1937 in Rivesville, West Virginia and was the daughter of the late Charles and Sarah (Floyd) Wenger of Sugarcreek, Ohio. She married John Brink on April 26, 1959 and he preceded her in death on August 6, 2018.
She was homemaker and she worked 9 years at the Alsco Plant in Sugarcreek, Ohio. She and her husband were both volunteers at the Coshocton Salvation Army for 13 years in the clothing room. She attended church at the Fresno United Methodist Church.
Surviving are six children Terry (Jackie) Brink of Atwood Lake, Ohio, Darlene (Matt) Moore of Coshocton, Ohio, Johnny Edward Brink of West Lafayette, Ohio, Rhonda (Chad Layman) Hardesty of Strasburg, Ohio, Pam (Jeff) Lonsinger of Coshocton, Ohio and Glenn (Michael) Brink of Newcomerstown, Ohio; grandsons Chad Albaugh, Cory Wood, Johnny Kaser; granddaughters Kimberly Moore (Scott Ray), Kala Moore, Courtney Wood, Sarah(Josh) Wise, Tiffany (Brian) Boggs, Meghan (Joe) Green and Jacie (Mike) Fenn; 19 great grandchildren plus one on the way; two sisters Shelia (Doug) McPeek and Carol (Manaasses) Troyer.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by a granddaughter Lola Jo Green, three brothers Chet, Marvin (Bucky) and Charles Wenger; seven sisters Pat, Sara, Audrey, Louie, Faye, Loretta Rose and Nancy.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday February 21, 2019 at the Free Funeral Home Coshocton, Ohio with Pastor Dan Eggan officiating. Burial will be at the Fairfield Cemetery, West Lafayette, Ohio. Friends may call 6 to 8 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Free Funeral Home.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019