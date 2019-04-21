|
Mary Lou Hinkin, 96, of North Canton, passed away on April 8, 2019. Mary Lou was born in Coshocton, Ohio on September 25, 1922 to the late Ernest and Clara Darr. Preceded in death by her husband Clarence.
She is survived by her daughters Linda Hinkin and Tammy (Tim) Holdsworth; grandchildren Joshua (Rachel) Holdsworth and Jesse Holdsworth and great grandson Zander Holdsworth.
A memorial service will be at 1 PM on Saturday April 27, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019