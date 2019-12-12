|
Mary Lou McConnell
Coshocton - Mary Lou McConnell, 92, of Coshocton, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Windsorwood Place. She was born on February 13, 1927, to the late Francis and Lucille (Clark) Huff.
Mary Lou graduated from Coshocton High School in 1945, where she made and maintained many lifetime friendships. On January 25, 1948, she married William McConnell (d.1990). They had two children and enjoyed many years together on Denman Avenue. The family belonged to Saint John's United Church of Christ which later merged with Central Christian Church. She was a member of the Altrurian Club and enjoyed playing Bridge. She worked at General Electric for 23 years.
Following retirement, she pursued her interest in art, especially watercolor painting, exhibiting and selling her work locally. The Pomerene Center, the Coshocton Art Guild, and Tuesday painting group were all important to her. She enjoyed flower gardening and adored cats.
Mary Lou is survived by children Amy (Keith) Burris of Toledo and Kay Rhyan of Athens; grandchildren Alexander, Sophia, and William Burris, Taylor (Olivia) and Lucas Rhyan; great-grandchildren Finley and Bodhi Rhyan, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her only sister, Ann Norris.
A memorial service will be held at the Central Christian Church, 731 Main St., Coshocton, on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 1 p.m., Pastor Steve Bentley officiating.
Contributions may be made to Community Hospice at 230 S. 4th St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019