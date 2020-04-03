|
|
Mary Miller
Coshocton - Mary Eileen (Mallett) Miller, 88, of Coshocton passed away on Thursday April 2, 2020.
Mary was born in Coshocton on November 2, 1931 to the late Earl J. and Ethel M. (Bookless) Mallett.
She retired from Ansell Edmont after 27 years of service. Mary was a member of the Branch United Methodist Church. She was also a charter member of the South Tuscarawas Fire Auxiliary Department, den mother to many boys in the Cub Scouts, former member President of the American Legion Post #2040 Auxiliary.
Mary was married on December 26, 1947 to James C. Miller who passed away on February 9, 2013.
She is survived by her two devoted sons James A. (Joyce) Miller and Jonathan R. (Charlotte) Miller both of Coshocton; sister in law Mattie Jane Selders of Warsaw; grandchildren Jamie (Kristy) Miller, Brent J. Parks, Heather (Michael) Duling all of Coshocton, Cristina (John) Willard of Cincinnati; numerous great grandchildren, great great grandchildren.
Due to the current health concerns linked with COVID-19, Mary's family will be scheduling a public memorial service once the Stay at Home order has been lifted.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Interim HealthCare Hospice of Coshocton. The Miller Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family, an online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020