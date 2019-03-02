Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary "Jo" Morris


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary "Jo" Morris Obituary
Mary "Jo" Morris

Reynoldsburg - Mary "Jo" (Blake) Morris, 76, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio died Monday, February 25, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Coshocton March 2, 1942, to the late John L. and Geneva (Van Alstyne) Blake. She attended Conesville High School. She is survived by three children; Debra Keeler of Reynoldsburg, Ohio,, David Shaw of Pickerington, Ohio and Thomas Shaw of Johnstown, Ohio. 4 grandchildren, Brooke (Todd) Smathers, Michael (Dani) Keeler, Skyla(Brandon) Perry, Brittany Shaw. Brother, John L (Marie) Blake of Espanola, Canada, Sisters Nancy (Charles) McDaniel of Hebron, Ohio, Pat (Harold) Whipps of Loudon,Tennessee. She had many nieces and nephews.

The burial will be at Glen Rest Cemetery in New Albany, Ohio.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.