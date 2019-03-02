|
Mary "Jo" Morris
Reynoldsburg - Mary "Jo" (Blake) Morris, 76, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio died Monday, February 25, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Coshocton March 2, 1942, to the late John L. and Geneva (Van Alstyne) Blake. She attended Conesville High School. She is survived by three children; Debra Keeler of Reynoldsburg, Ohio,, David Shaw of Pickerington, Ohio and Thomas Shaw of Johnstown, Ohio. 4 grandchildren, Brooke (Todd) Smathers, Michael (Dani) Keeler, Skyla(Brandon) Perry, Brittany Shaw. Brother, John L (Marie) Blake of Espanola, Canada, Sisters Nancy (Charles) McDaniel of Hebron, Ohio, Pat (Harold) Whipps of Loudon,Tennessee. She had many nieces and nephews.
The burial will be at Glen Rest Cemetery in New Albany, Ohio.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019