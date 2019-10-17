|
Mary Nichols
Coshocton - Mary Ethel Nichols, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Altercare of Coshocton. She was born on March 22, 1926 in Noble County to the late Fred and Faye (Graham) Shuster. On September 14, 1946 she married Walter Nichols, who passed away in 1996. Mary enjoyed playing bingo and attending the church services at Altercare. She was a very loving and caring person, always putting others before herself.
Mary is survived by her children, Delores (Pete) Carroll of Coshocton, Diana (Sonny) Barcus of Warsaw, Billy (Tonya) Nichols of Coshocton and Connie (Edward) Jackson of Warsaw; six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; as well as a brother, John (Kay) Shuster.
Preceding her in death is her son, Bruce Nichols, four brothers and one sister.
Calling hours will be held at the Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 1pm to 2pm. The funeral service will follow at 2pm with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. Burial will be at South Lawn Cemetery.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019