Mary Phillips
Coshocton - Mary Alice (Keefer) Phillips, 87, a resident of Signature HealthCare died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the care center.
She was born March 22, 1933 in Warsaw to the late Thomas J. and Thelma Lucille (Sowers) Keefer.
She was a former member of the Canal Quilters and employed at the former Edmont Wilson Company in Coshocton.
She is survived by a daughter, Donna K. (David) Hughes of Coshocton; two grandchildren, David (Michelle) Hughes of Douglas, MA and Misty L. Hughes (fiancé Dave Menefee) of Port Washington; twin great-granddaughters, Haylie Jean & Alexie K. Menefee; five sisters, June (Bob) Phillips of Tuscarawas, Diane (Steve) Hart of Warsaw, Linda Endsley, Marsha Keefer, & Lori Keefer all of Coshocton; and a sister-in-law, Versey Keefer of Oklahoma.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Harlan E. Phillips, on Jan. 3, 2017; her step-mother, Louise Keefer; two sisters, Jean Daugherty & Cherri Hart; and a brother, Jerry Lee Keefer.
A private burial and graveside service will be held at Valley View Cemetery in Warsaw with Pastor Darren Shafer officiating. A public service will be held at a later date. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice of Coshocton Co., P.O. Box 1620 Coshocton, OH 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020