Mary R Critchfield-Gill
West Lafayette - Mary Ruth Critchfield - Gill, 93, of Coshocton, Ohio, passed away on Friday January 24, 2020 at Lafayette Point Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Jackson Township, Coshocton County on January 18, 1927, the daughter of the late Verrel and Lulu Richcreek. Mary graduated Valedictorian of the class of 1944 at Roscoe High School. She worked her way through college and graduated from Olivet Nazarene University in 1950 with a Degree in Education. She taught Business Education from 1951 through 1983 at several Ohio School Districts including, South Zanesville, Sandusky, Berea, Strongsville and Elyria. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority. She retired from teaching in 1983 to operate a family owned business. She retired from the business in 1993.She was a member of the Nazarene Church of Coshocton during her youth and a member of the United Methodist Church of Sandusky the remainder of her life. She attended the First Baptist Church of Bellefontaine after moving there in 2003. She enjoyed good music, concerts, plays and musicals, especially those conducted by her husband, Calvin. She loved Broadway musicals and they did extensive traveling all her life.
On August 17, 1952 she married Calvin Critchfield of Salem, Ohio at the Nazarene Church in Coshocton, Ohio. Calvin was also a teacher and they spent the next 30 years teaching together. Calvin preceded her in death on May 30, 1999.
On January 20, 2000 she married Robert Gill in Sandusky. Bob passed away in May 2003.
She is survived by three nieces and nephews, Anna Gayle Wiley (Gary, deceased) of Coshocton, Ohio; Larry L Richcreek (Mollie) of Coshocton, Ohio; Cheryl Richcreek of Cambridge, Ohio and several grand nieces, grand nephews, great-grand nieces and great-grand nephews.
She is also survived by two step-daughters; Christine Schlumbohn (Steve) and Rebecca Cronkleton (Cliff) of Bellefontaine, Ohio and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her husbands, she was proceeded in death by three brothers, Kenneth Richcreek (Betty), Robert Richcreek (Betty) and Paul Richcreek (Betty); one sister Kathleen Williams (Claridon, aka Peck), three sister-in-laws, one brother in law, one niece (Lani Richcreek Blaney) one nephew (Gregory P Richcreek) and one nephew in law.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Grandview Cemetery in Salem. Ohio
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020