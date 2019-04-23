Services
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-1711
Mary Staneck
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
Coshocton - Mary L. (Smith) Staneck, 78, of Coshocton, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Mary was born in Coshocton on August 20, 1940 to the late Ransome Smith and Anna E. (Littlebridge) Cass. On November 5, 1958, she married William H. Staneck, Jr., who preceded her in death on July 25, 1985.

Mary is survived by her six children: Debbie Phillips, William (Jean) Staneck III, Cheryl (Mark) Angle, Sheila Gentry, Teresa Staneck, and Melissa (John) Blair; three brothers, David (Linda), Robert, and Charles Cass, one sister, Edna (Pat) Johnson, several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.

Along with her parents and husband, Mary is preceded in death by her brother, Ernie Cass.

Calling hours will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home on Thursday at 1 pm with Pastor Matthew Angle officiating. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery.

An online obituary can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 23, 2019
