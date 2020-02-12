|
Mary Thompson
COSHOCTON - Mary Louise "Mary Lou" Thompson, 76, of Coshocton, died Tuesday at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.
She was born May 25, 1943 in Coshocton to the late Oscar Eugene and Helen (Rinner) Huff.
She was a homemaker and had worked at the former Shaw-Barton Co., O.E. Huff-Wilden-Huff Accountants, and provided home health care.
She is survived by her husband, Arnet Dale Thompson, whom she married June 21, 1964. Also surviving is a daughter, Shelly Thompson (Matthew Shannon) of Coshocton. A son, Steven (Lisa) Thompson of Lancaster. Grandchildren, Sarah McGraw Thimmes (Luke), and Emilee Thompson of Lancaster.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the South Lawn Cemetery in Coshocton with Pastor Rod Uhlig officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made to the Burt Avenue Wesleyan Church 230 Burt Ave. Coshocton, OH 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020