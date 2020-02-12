Services
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Thompson Obituary
Mary Thompson

COSHOCTON - Mary Louise "Mary Lou" Thompson, 76, of Coshocton, died Tuesday at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.

She was born May 25, 1943 in Coshocton to the late Oscar Eugene and Helen (Rinner) Huff.

She was a homemaker and had worked at the former Shaw-Barton Co., O.E. Huff-Wilden-Huff Accountants, and provided home health care.

She is survived by her husband, Arnet Dale Thompson, whom she married June 21, 1964. Also surviving is a daughter, Shelly Thompson (Matthew Shannon) of Coshocton. A son, Steven (Lisa) Thompson of Lancaster. Grandchildren, Sarah McGraw Thimmes (Luke), and Emilee Thompson of Lancaster.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the South Lawn Cemetery in Coshocton with Pastor Rod Uhlig officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw. www.fischerfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the Burt Avenue Wesleyan Church 230 Burt Ave. Coshocton, OH 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
coshoctontribune