1/1
Max Lee Ruble
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Max's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Max Lee Ruble

West Lafayette - Max Lee Ruble, 80, of West Lafayette went to be with his wife on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Lafayette Pointe Care Center, West Lafayette.

Max was born in Warsaw, Ohio on February 28, 1940 to the late Randolph and Olive (Burkholder) Ruble. He graduated from Coshocton High School in the class of 1958, worked at Town and Sander in Warsaw until 1976 and retired from Pretty Products in Coshocton after 25 years as a Maintenance Manager. He served in the United States Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was involved in John Glen's first trip around the world. Max was a member of Isleta United Methodist Church, life member of AMVETS, Newcomerstown Elks, Coshocton Gun Club and Blue Ridge Grange. He also loved spending time with his family, golfing and bass fishing.

Max is survived by his daughter Sherri (Todd) Bradford of West Lafayette; son David L. Ruble of West Lafayette; mother in law Norma J. Rausch of West Lafayette; grandchildren Kyle David Bradford, Ryan David Ruble; great grandchild Vinnie Bane Ruble; and his canine companion Bailey.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Norma L. Ruble who he married March 22, 1984, Norma passed away on August 6, 2020; brothers Paul Ruble and Dale Ruble.

Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Funeral services for Max will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11:00am with Pastor Dan Eggan officiating. Interment will follow in Fairfield Cemetery, West Lafayette, Ohio. Coshocton County Veterans Honor Guard will also be performing military honors.

Due to Covid-19, we are requiring visitors coming to the funeral home to wear their own face masks and we will be limiting the number of attendees inside the building.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Isleta United Methodist Church, 101 W. 4th St., West Lafayette, Ohio 43845, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved