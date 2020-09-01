Max Lee Ruble
West Lafayette - Max Lee Ruble, 80, of West Lafayette went to be with his wife on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Lafayette Pointe Care Center, West Lafayette.
Max was born in Warsaw, Ohio on February 28, 1940 to the late Randolph and Olive (Burkholder) Ruble. He graduated from Coshocton High School in the class of 1958, worked at Town and Sander in Warsaw until 1976 and retired from Pretty Products in Coshocton after 25 years as a Maintenance Manager. He served in the United States Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was involved in John Glen's first trip around the world. Max was a member of Isleta United Methodist Church, life member of AMVETS, Newcomerstown Elks, Coshocton Gun Club and Blue Ridge Grange. He also loved spending time with his family, golfing and bass fishing.
Max is survived by his daughter Sherri (Todd) Bradford of West Lafayette; son David L. Ruble of West Lafayette; mother in law Norma J. Rausch of West Lafayette; grandchildren Kyle David Bradford, Ryan David Ruble; great grandchild Vinnie Bane Ruble; and his canine companion Bailey.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Norma L. Ruble who he married March 22, 1984, Norma passed away on August 6, 2020; brothers Paul Ruble and Dale Ruble.
Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Funeral services for Max will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11:00am with Pastor Dan Eggan officiating. Interment will follow in Fairfield Cemetery, West Lafayette, Ohio. Coshocton County Veterans Honor Guard will also be performing military honors.
Due to Covid-19, we are requiring visitors coming to the funeral home to wear their own face masks and we will be limiting the number of attendees inside the building.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Isleta United Methodist Church, 101 W. 4th St., West Lafayette, Ohio 43845, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com