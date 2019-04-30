|
|
Maxine Dunmire
Conesville - Maxine Virginia "Granny Gert" Dunmire, 82, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Lafayette Pointe Nursing Home in West Lafayette.
She was born Oct. 31, 1936 in Bacon Level, AL to the late Ben H. and Lois Virginia (Mapp) Avery. She married David L. Dunmire on Sept. 11, 1953, who preceded her in death on Oct. 4, 1997. She was an employee of Almack's Greenhouse and Pretty Products, as well as a foster grandparent for Coshocton Co. Head Start for over 20 years.
She enjoyed playing softball, which she did well into her 40's, as well as fishing, mushroom hunting, and just being outdoors with her kids and grandkids. She was an avid Alabama football fan, and in her later years, she always looked forward to going on a nice Sunday afternoon drive.
She is survived by her children, Cathy Fortney of Newcomerstown, Larry (Dianne) Dunmire of Roopville, GA, Lynn Fortney of Coshocton, and Sherry (Jeff) Miller of Conesville; her grandchildren, David (Michele) Fortney, Julie (Renee) Liquidino, Ronnie Fortney, Benjamin (Nicole) Dunmire, Rob Fortney, Tammy (Tony) Jacobs, Matt Miller, and Jordan Miller; 21 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Ben (Karen) Avery of Coshocton; several nieces and nephews; and a special best friend, Susie Harbold of Fresno.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four grandchildren, Jennifer Fortney, David Dunmire, Charles Fortney Jr. , and Tracy Fortney; and two brothers, William R. Avery and Charles H. Avery.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Pastor Bill Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Franklin Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be made to Coshocton Co. Head Start, 3201 CR 16 Coshocton, OH 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019