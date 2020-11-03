Michael Moore
Coshocton - Michael Richard Moore, age 57, of Coshocton, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. He was born on February 17, 1963, to Richard "Dick" and Carol (Perry) Moore.
After graduating from both Coshocton High School and the Vocation School in 1981, he started working for San Cast for many years and then for the last nine years he worked for Extermital Pest Control.
On August 27, 1990, Mike married Tracy (Wise) Moore who survives.
Mike was an avid and self-taught guitar player. He played the guitar in many Rock Bands over the years. He loved riding his motorcycle, enjoyed shooting bow and fishing. Mike loved being with his family and friends and he will be deeply missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Tracy; his parents, Dick and Carol Moore of Coshocton, his step-son, Daniel Wise of Coshocton, numerous aunts, uncles, and lots of very close friends.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home. Funeral services will start on Monday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Starkey Lawrence officiating. Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, social distancing measures will be in place and there will be a limited amount of people inside the funeral home at a time. We also ask that you please wear facemask at all times for the health and safety of our guest and employees.
Burial will follow at Coshocton County Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mike's name to Shepard's Christian Assembly. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com
.