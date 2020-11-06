1/
Michael P. McNichols
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael P. McNichols

Mount Vernon - Michael P. McNichols, age 63, of Mount Vernon passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was born on February 6, 1957 in Coshocton, Ohio to the late Charles and Doris (Stotts) McNichols. Michael was employed and retired from the Mount Vernon News as the Circulation Manager after 30 years of service. He was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Michael enjoyed coin collecting, family game nights, travel (especially to Las Vegas), college football and basketball. But most of all, he loved swimming with his grandchildren, playing basketball with his girls and spending time with his family. Michael was well known to be a person that would lend a helping hand or give an easy smile to try to brighten someone's day. Michael is survived by his wife, his best friend and soulmate Susan (Duling) McNichols, who he has been married to for over 42 years; his daughters, Nicole (Ed Tickle) McNichols, Casey (Jake) Melton; four grandchildren, Madisenne Pope, Joey Tickle, Kendall Melton, Nathan Melton; and his sisters, Jody (Tony) Lenzo, Vickie Jones, Chris (Ty) McCleary, and Cindy (Wayne) Light. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his sister Kelly McInerney; his brother Charles (Chuckie) McNichols; and his brother-in-law Gregory (Pat) Jones. Friends may call on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 4-7PM at the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home. The family will observe a private service following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. To send the family a condolence online visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Michael P. McNichols.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Flowers Chapel
619 East High Street
Mount Vernon, OH 43050
(740) 392-6956
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder Funeral Homes, Flowers Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved