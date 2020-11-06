Michael P. McNichols
Mount Vernon - Michael P. McNichols, age 63, of Mount Vernon passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was born on February 6, 1957 in Coshocton, Ohio to the late Charles and Doris (Stotts) McNichols. Michael was employed and retired from the Mount Vernon News as the Circulation Manager after 30 years of service. He was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Michael enjoyed coin collecting, family game nights, travel (especially to Las Vegas), college football and basketball. But most of all, he loved swimming with his grandchildren, playing basketball with his girls and spending time with his family. Michael was well known to be a person that would lend a helping hand or give an easy smile to try to brighten someone's day. Michael is survived by his wife, his best friend and soulmate Susan (Duling) McNichols, who he has been married to for over 42 years; his daughters, Nicole (Ed Tickle) McNichols, Casey (Jake) Melton; four grandchildren, Madisenne Pope, Joey Tickle, Kendall Melton, Nathan Melton; and his sisters, Jody (Tony) Lenzo, Vickie Jones, Chris (Ty) McCleary, and Cindy (Wayne) Light. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his sister Kelly McInerney; his brother Charles (Chuckie) McNichols; and his brother-in-law Gregory (Pat) Jones. Friends may call on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 4-7PM at the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home. The family will observe a private service following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
. To send the family a condolence online visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Michael P. McNichols.