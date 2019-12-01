|
Michael Renner
Coshocton - Michael Lynn Renner, 47, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.
He was born May 24, 1972 in Millersburg. He was known for his warm, generous heart and was always willing to help those in need. He enjoyed hunting, trapping, and fishing, and playing with his nieces & nephews.
He is survived by his fiancé, Kristi Kempf of Coshocton; his daughter, Jeannie Shroyer of Coshocton; a grandson, Alex; his father, Larry (Karon) Renner of Warsaw; his mother, Theresa (Jim) McCullough of Coshocton; a sister, Michelle (Jason) Robertson of Zanesville; two brothers, Brent (Katherine) McCullough of Trinway and Matt (Alicia) Renner of Coshocton; several nieces & nephews; and two step-sisters, Jamie & Julie McCullough.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. Cremation will follow. Visitation is from 5:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019