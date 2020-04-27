Services
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-1711
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Higginbotham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Wayne Higginbotham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Wayne Higginbotham Obituary
Michael Wayne Higginbotham

Coshocton - Michael Wayne Higginbotham, age 56 of Coshocton, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born in Lima, Ohio on March 16, 1964 to Jesse and Martha Jane Higginbotham.

After high school, Michael joined the United Sates Navy serving from 1981to 1983. Michael had a lot of faith and loved the Bible. He enjoyed playing the guitar, listening to music and loved to make people laugh.

He is survived by his two daughters, Jessica (Richard) Nostrand of Coshocton and Abigail Higginbotham of North Carolina; significant other, Sherry Mencer of Coshocton; step-daughters, Heather (Justin) Morris of Louisiana and Nikki Tomak of Coshocton ; grandchildren, Ayden, Jeremy, Braydon, Teagan, and Hunter; and two brothers, one in Florida and one in Ohio.

Along with his parents, Michael is preceded in death by his step-son, Ray Tomak.

Per Michael's wishes, a cremation will take place.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
Download Now
coshoctontribune