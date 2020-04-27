|
Michael Wayne Higginbotham
Coshocton - Michael Wayne Higginbotham, age 56 of Coshocton, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born in Lima, Ohio on March 16, 1964 to Jesse and Martha Jane Higginbotham.
After high school, Michael joined the United Sates Navy serving from 1981to 1983. Michael had a lot of faith and loved the Bible. He enjoyed playing the guitar, listening to music and loved to make people laugh.
He is survived by his two daughters, Jessica (Richard) Nostrand of Coshocton and Abigail Higginbotham of North Carolina; significant other, Sherry Mencer of Coshocton; step-daughters, Heather (Justin) Morris of Louisiana and Nikki Tomak of Coshocton ; grandchildren, Ayden, Jeremy, Braydon, Teagan, and Hunter; and two brothers, one in Florida and one in Ohio.
Along with his parents, Michael is preceded in death by his step-son, Ray Tomak.
Per Michael's wishes, a cremation will take place.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020