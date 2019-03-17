|
Micheal "Mike" Bullock
Millersburg - Micheal "Mike" Bullock, age 74, of Millersburg, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 14th, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Alexander Funeral Home, Millersburg, Ohio. Burial will take place in Blissfield Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home and also one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. A masonic service will take place 6:30 p.m. Monday during calling hours. Those wishing to share a memory or make online condolences may do so by visiting www.alexanderfhinc.com.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, Ohio 44691.
Mike was born July 14th, 1944 in Nelsonville, Ohio and was the son of Robert Bullock and Katherine Hickman. He was married to his companion of 21 years, Debra Madison and she survives.
Mike retired from the AEP Conesville Power Plant after 43 years. He was a member of the Coshocton Masonic Lodge and an honorary member of the Dresden Masonic Lodge. Since retirement, Mike's greatest joy in life came from taking his grandchildren and great-grandchildren on gator rides through the woods, crafting beautiful items in his workshop and fishing.
He is remembered with love by his wife, Debra; four sons, Randy (Mary) Bullock, Robert (Nancy) Bullock, Scott (Melissa) Bullock and Ryan (Angela) Bullock all of Coshocton, Ohio; a stepson, Anthony Getchey of Zanesville, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brothers, Jeff Bullock of Florida and Bill (Wilma) Bullock of Dayton, Ohio; mother-in-law, Lydia Madison of Millersburg, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Bullock; mother, Kathrine Hickman; brothers, Bob, Joe, and John; and sisters, Susie, Joyce, Rita, Diane and Pam.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019