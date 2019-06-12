Michel E. Elson



Coshocton - Michel "Mike" Elson, 61 of Coshocton passed away Monday June 10, 2019 at his home. He was born in Coshocton on October 12, 1957 to the late James H. and Marilyn J. (Marquand) Elson.



He was a graduate of Coshocton High School and worked for Spectrum Cable for 43 years; numerous years as the Field Operations Supervisor. He was also a Volunteer Fireman for the Coshocton City Fire Station and Three Rivers Fire Station for 23 years. Mike was a lifetime member of the NRA and Coshocton Christian Tabernacle. Mike treasured his time being involved with 4H; serving on the 4-H Endowment Committee, 14-year advisor for the Kamelid Kushers 4-H Club; helping with the Llamas held a special place in Mike's heart.



Mike is survived by his wife, Mary (Taylor) Elson; whom he married January 4, 2019; aunt Erma Downer; father-in-law Dennis Scheetz; mother-in-law Gloria Taylor; brother and sister-in law Dwaine and Christy Scheetz and Betty and Jim Howard; brother in law Artie Kinder; step children Brandon (Andria) Carpenter and James Carpenter; step grandchildren Brayden, Abby, Roczen, and Madi; several nieces and nephews.



Mike is preceded in death by his wife Diane (Scheetz) Elson; daughter Michaela Elson; mother-in-law Dorothy Scheetz; father-in-law William "Bim" Taylor and sister in law Debra Kinder.



Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Wednesday June 12, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Funeral services for Mike will be held at the Coshocton Christian Tabernacle, 23891 Airport Rd., Coshocton on Thursday at 11:00 AM with Pastor Mike Jansen officiating. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be directed towards the Elson Family Education Scholarship Fund, C/O The Coshocton Foundation, P.O. Box 55, Coshocton, OH 43812; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.



Published in the Coshocton Tribune on June 12, 2019