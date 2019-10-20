Services
Michelle Rene Allen Obituary
West Lafayette - Michelle Rene Allen, 47, of West Lafayette passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Ohio State Medical Wexner Center in Columbus, due to injuries sustained from a car accident. She was born in St. Charles, IL on November 11, 1971.

She was a graduate from Ridgewood High School and worked for Heartfelt Homecare in Coshocton. She was a member of the Coshocton Church of the Nazarene, loved crafting and was very active with the Ridgewood Marching Generals; she loved being a band mom for her children and the entire band.

Michelle is survived by her husband, David Allen, whom she married August 23, 1997; children Elizabeth Rose, Olivia Lynn, and Ila Louise Allen; mother Sharon (Meddings) Neff and stepfather Greg Wright.

She is preceded in death by her father Jerry T. Neff; and grandparents Orlena Rose and Jurd A. Walters.

Friends may call at the Coshocton Church of the Nazarene, 1058 Orange St, Coshocton, OH 43812 on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm with a celebration of life beginning at 1:00pm with Pastors Brandon Moore and David Boots officiating. A time of food and fellowship will follow. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards the Ridgewood Marching Generals; envelopes will be available at the church. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory, Coshocton is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019
